State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,504 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 103.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

