State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 93,550 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,550 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 339,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Compass Point cut their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

