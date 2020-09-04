State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 388.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 38,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 108.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,259 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

