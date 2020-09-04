State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO opened at $36.25 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

