State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of PTC worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,507. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

