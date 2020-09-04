State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Globe Life worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

GL opened at $81.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,913 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.