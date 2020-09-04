State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,665,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $40,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,636.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $25,646.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,278 shares of company stock worth $7,637,877 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.