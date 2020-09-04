State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.54% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 501,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $989.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.