State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 343,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $475,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

