Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:SLPE)

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLPE opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Friday. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 186 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.60 ($5.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 million and a P/E ratio of 25.16.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

