Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.33 ($59.22).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €46.34 ($54.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

