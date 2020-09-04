Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.33 ($59.22).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €46.34 ($54.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

