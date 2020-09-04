Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $83,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

