Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Sells 13,709 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $10.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,986. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

