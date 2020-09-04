Spectrum (SPT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,431.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $16,557.29 and $4,431.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00488915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000769 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

