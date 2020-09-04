Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

LOV has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Spark Networks stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

