Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

