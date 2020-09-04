South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of South State by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

