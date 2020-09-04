SounDAC Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $21,331.03 and $2.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000847 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.