Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 30th total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 884.7 days.

Shares of Sonova stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.99. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.15. Sonova has a 52 week low of $113.75 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

