Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 25,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.