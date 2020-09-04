Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Critical Survey

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Anaplan has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anaplan and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 1 6 11 0 2.56 Smartsheet 0 6 10 0 2.63

Anaplan presently has a consensus target price of $60.10, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $58.12, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Anaplan.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -36.81% -45.90% -20.99% Smartsheet -34.62% -19.19% -12.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anaplan and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 23.10 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -55.37 Smartsheet $270.88 million 22.22 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -61.29

Smartsheet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Anaplan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

