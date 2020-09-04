SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the July 30th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.