SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head to Head Comparison

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst $607.71 million 4.53 $236.66 million N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.23 billion 1.05 $803.19 million $1.34 27.68

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 17.06% 2.53% 1.35% KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.64% 34.74% 7.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst 0 3 2 0 2.40 KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3 3 0 0 1.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.98%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst is more favorable than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group. SmartCentres is expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

