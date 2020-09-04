Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $623.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 39.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 657.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 319.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

