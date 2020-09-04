Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.77.

NYSE:SIX opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $33,813,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,030,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $13,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

