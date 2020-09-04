Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. Sitime has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sitime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,760,733.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,553,769 shares of company stock worth $83,576,028 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sitime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sitime by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Sitime in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sitime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

