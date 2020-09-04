Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $32.02.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
