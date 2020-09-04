Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 59.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

