Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 55.6% in August

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRA. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,401. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider Barbara Klencke acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,826,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

