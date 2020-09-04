Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €126.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.29 ($150.93).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA:SIE opened at €116.84 ($137.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.10. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.