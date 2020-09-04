Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.29 ($150.93).

Shares of FRA SIE traded down €2.28 ($2.68) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €116.84 ($137.46). 2,260,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($156.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.10.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

