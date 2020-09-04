Short Interest in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Rises By 11.5%

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

WEI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Weidai has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

