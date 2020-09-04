Short Interest in Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Increases By 27.7%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 983.0 days.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $26.00 on Friday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTXPF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

