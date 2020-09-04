Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Expands By 11.3%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TPRE opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 20.42%.

In other news, Director Medhi Mahmud acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.