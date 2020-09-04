Short Interest in Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Expands By 19.6%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ocean Yield ASA stock remained flat at $$5.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75. Ocean Yield ASA has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ocean Yield ASA from $6.70 to $7.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocean Yield ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

