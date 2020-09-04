Short Interest in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Rises By 58.0%

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,432. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,312 shares of company stock worth $7,429,985. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $78,363,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.