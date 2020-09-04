Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expands By 11.2%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 30th total of 463,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NPO opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

