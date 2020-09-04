Short Interest in Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Grows By 53.0%

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the July 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $379.80 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

