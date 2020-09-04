Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Drops By 42.3%

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the July 30th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $11.29 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.