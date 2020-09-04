Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Declines By 19.7%

Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 30th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

