Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Expands By 56.7%

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 30th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 20,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,145. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Task Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.