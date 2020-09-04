Short Interest in Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Decreases By 29.6%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSEAF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44. Clearwater Seafoods has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

CSEAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

