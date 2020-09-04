Short Interest in CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Expands By 76.7%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 881,400 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the July 30th total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIFAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIFAF opened at $14.38 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

