Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 25.1%

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 158,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

