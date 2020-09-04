Short Interest in Canopy Rivers Inc (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Grows By 24.6%

Canopy Rivers Inc (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 30th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Canopy Rivers has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.99.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNPOF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Rivers from $4.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial cut Canopy Rivers to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.