Short Interest in Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Grows By 42.6%

Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $$14.50 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYLOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

