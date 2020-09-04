Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Expands By 16.8%

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARKR opened at $9.83 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

