Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expands By 13.9%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

ACGL stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.