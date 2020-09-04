Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Drops By 24.9%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the July 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

