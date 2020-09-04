Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Expands By 49.3%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the July 30th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $7.53 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APDN. ValuEngine lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $708,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 225,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,250. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.