Short Interest in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Expands By 20.9%

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 30th total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 895,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

ALEC stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $983.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.41. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,377 shares of company stock valued at $663,751. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 39.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 18.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alector by 32.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

